Outsiders are Responsible For Heinous Crimes in The State Says Goa CM

Within a month of saying that 90% of the crimes in the state are committed by migrants, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister recapitulated his statement on 8 June saying that the majority of the crimes in Goa are committed by people from outside Goa state. A detailed analysis of the crimes in Goa shows that most Goans are involved in familial property disputes or family fights.

In the wake of rising crimes in Goa and murders happening around the state, he said that one or two Goans may be involved in assault cases resulting from such disputes, but it does not lead to murders, and therefore Goans are not involved in murders. “People accused of a crime in other states come to Goa and stay on rented premises and commit crimes,” said the CM at the inauguration of the Mardol police station. He added that the state is also witnessing an increase in migration.

In order to maintain diplomacy he refused to name the states from which the perpetrators of the crimes in Goa come from. Sawant called upon the citizens of the state to take up the responsibility of carrying out tenant verification and reducing crime in the state. He said that tenant verification is not being done and that gives possible criminals refuge in Goa. He also urged contractors to make sure that their workers have labor card that is issued by the labor department to help reduce the crime rate in Goa. He also said that people should be informed about the crimes happening in the states and how to avoid falling victim to such crimes.

He said that the police have a public-friendly image today unlike in the past and that there is no need to be apprehensive about visiting the police station. He spoke about the various things that were launched by the Goan Police. Initiatives like ‘know your neighbor’, ‘connect with senior citizens’, and ‘Samadhan’ is for the people and also to improve the relationship between the citizens and the police. Activities were also launched in schools to create awareness about crimes in the state. He also claimed that Goa police have the highest crime detection rate in India with over 94% catch rate.

With murders and heinous crimes happening in the state, Pramod Sawant reiterated his statement that most heinous crimes in Goa are committed by non-Goans, and Goans are mostly only involved in familial disputes and cases of assault that are caused because of it. He urged the people of Goa to be more responsible when allowing ‘outsiders’ to rent out houses. He said that it is necessary to conduct tenant verification and also asked contractors to ensure that the workers have a labour card issued by the labour department.