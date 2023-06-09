Despite Red Flags Raised by The GSPCB, Green Clearance was Given to JSW

Documents of communication between the GSPCB and the Ministry of Environment show how critical points of objections to giving Environment clearance were simply ignored and the EC fast-tracked; even criminal proceedings for violating coal handling capacity didn’t come in the way of the clearance.

JSW, a whale corporation was given clearance to increase its coal handling operations from 7.5 million metric tonnes per annum to 15 million metric tonnes per annum.

Through two key letters written by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) to the Union Ministry of Environment, it was revealed that GSPCB had stated multiple objections against the clearance. Despite the strong objection, the clearance was given to South West Port Ltd (SWPL), which was acquired by JSW in 2022 by the Centre.

Reasons why GSPCB strongly objected to the green clearance for South West Port

A public hearing for the enhancement of coal handling was not mentioned. The deliberation of the public was not considered at all.

The Ministry of Environment did not mention that a public hearing was conducted with regard to the capacity improvement of the berth. The discussion was not deliberated in a public hearing as per the first letter submitted by GSPCB.

The pollution scenario in the port city was not taken into account to narrow down the coal handling capacity.

‘Source Apportionment Study’ to determine the environmental fallouts due to the enhancement of the cargo handling capacity. First, the existing handling capacity must be narrowed down to address the current state of pollution in Port City limits. The current pollution levels must be controlled before increasing the handling capacity.

Other users of the coal berths are utilizing less than the consented amount. Therefore, an environmental assessment is necessary first.

The Environment Appraisal Committee(EAC) of the Ministry of Environment had not considered other ongoing cargo handling operations and port activities. They also failed to take into consideration other berth users namely Adanis, who are currently under-operating that its consented capacity.

The Environment clearance must be based on a comprehensive assessment of the environmental impacts

The GSPCB said that a stand-alone assessment for a single berth user will not address the current environmental scenario as a whole.

There are also criminal proceedings in the process against SWPL as pointed out in the letter by GSPCB. The Board has initiated criminal proceedings against SWPL for constantly violating the coal handling capacity as per the consented conditions.

Mahesh Patil, Chairman of GSPCB said “We have asked the concerned party to construct a shed in its existing capacity as a module. Once it is done will continue to monitor it and give consent to operate. But this is for the existing capacity only. We have gone by the rules”.

Activist and traditional fishermen’s group ‘Ramponkars’ have filed a petition against the clearance and voiced their concerns regarding the pollution that will be caused to the air and water. “Besides the traditional fishermen, the impact of the coal handling on the air and water will be monumental. Can a small state like Goa, afford it?” said Olencio Simoes, Secretary of Goenchea Ramponkaracho Ekvott. The green clearance to increase coal handling was given to JSW in spite of strong opposition and environmental concerns by the GSPCB.