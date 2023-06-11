WhatsApp chatbot, ‘Plastic Reporter’ Helps Fight Plastic Pollution

In a big step towards addressing and fighting the grave issue of plastic pollution in Goa, the World Wildlife Fund-India (WWF-India) will be testing a revolutionary WhatsApp chatbot called ‘Plastic Reporter’.

In an inventive initiative that aims to pave the way for a cleaner and greener environment, the citizens will be empowered to report plastic dumps in public places through the convenience of WhatsApp. Now, concerned citizens can just simply type “plastic” and send it to the dedicated ‘Plastic Reporter’ number to connect with the WWF chatbot. The WhatsApp number available publicly for connecting to the chatbot is 7498982409.

The chatbot will proficiently extract vital information regarding the type and quantity of plastic dumped by engaging with the user and asking them a series of questions. The citizens making the complaints will also be required to share the exact location and also a photograph of the plastic dump. The chatbot is user-friendly and reporting a plastic dump is easy to do.

The indispensable data collected through interactions with the chatbot by the users will be analyzed by WWF-India. The organizations will work hand-in-hand to develop a detailed strategy to clear out the affected areas with a primary focus on tackling plastic dumps in marine areas.

The initiative and the joint effort from the organizations will involve close collaboration with local panchayats and manufacturers of disposable plastic products. One of the most notable aspects of this inventive chatbot is the ability to directly interact with it without having to download a separate application, which allows them to save storage space in their smartphones.

Leveraging WhatsApp which is a widely used messaging application service is an ingenious method of making the chatbot available to everyone and enabling them to report plastic dumping easily and conveniently. This is an inclusive approach that allows more individuals to actively participate in efforts to counter plastic pollution and preserve the beauty of Goa.

The Ingenious WhatsApp chatbot project is funded by a financial services company as a CSR initiative and was developed by Parmanoo Data Labs. With data pouring into the chatbot database, WWF-India will possess a detailed understanding of the magnitude of the plastic dumps and the locations that require clean-ups. Equipped with the knowledge and data WWF-India will work towards implementing effective strategies to eliminate plastic pollution zones and safeguard the land and marine ecosystems.