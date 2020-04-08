The Chief Minister of Goa wants the businessmen to pay full salaries to their employees but when it comes to the financial relief CM says that his government won’t be in a position to provide any financial support to any business due to the financial crises the state presently going through. What about the businessmen? aren’t they also going through the financial crises due to the closure of the business?

According to the reports, Speaking to media persons at his official residence on Tuesday, Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the government is aware of the issues faced by the self-employed business community members in Goa due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but his government is unable to help anyone at the moment due to the severe financial crisis faced by the state.

“I understand the situation of the business community including the taxi drivers, entrepreneurs, and self-employed sector. But, it is not possible to give any financial package to them in current circumstances as the state is also going through economic crises. However, the government can consider it in future. Therefore, I request everybody to cooperate with the government in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Sawant also hinted on the extension of the lockdown if required but he did not elaborate much on it. “The state cabinet will meet on April 8 at 11.30 am to seek the suggestions from ministers on extending the lockdown and what way it can be carried forward and finally all the suggestions will be forwarded to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He further stated that the Government is the process of setting up the economic revival committee which will include experts from various fields, in two days, adding an internal committee of officers had already begun assessing revenue loss during lockdown period.

Moreover, Sawant said that the state disaster management authority headed by him has reviewed the prevailing situation in the state in detail and directed all the deputy collectors and both the district collectors to submit the report of expenses incurred during the lockdown period.

