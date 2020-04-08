Goa has only seven confirmed cases of coronavirus till date making it one of the lowest numbers in the country. Although there are no more confirmed cases have been reported in the past few days, but there are around 18 suspected people having coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been admitted into the isolation ward of Goa Medical College, Bambolim.

According to the reports, A total of 18 patients suspected of having coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are currently in the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College and Hospital for further treatment and testing purpose.

These 18 patients include five fresh suspected cases of COVID-19 that were reported in the state on Tuesday, till date Goa has seen 125 suspected cases of the viral virus.

The seven conformed cases of the COVID 19 are currently being treated at the ESI Hospital in Margao. This place has been designated to deal with the COVID-19 positive patients, in the state of Goa.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), on Tuesday, 18 more people were placed under home quarantine; around 1,280 people have isolated themselves in their homes in the state.

According to the reports, presently there are six persons have been quarantined at the sub-district hospital in Ponda, 23 persons have been quarantined at the Margao Residency and five people at the Old Goa Residency. One person has been quarantined at the sub-district hospital, Chicalim.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the lockdown will be lifted in Goa on the 14th April but there will be restricted movement of the people to avoid any chances of increasing virus cases.

