Labourers Kill Senior Citizen Duo in Fatorda Over Non Payment of Wages

The case of a double murder that came into the light on Tuesday in Fatorda shook the entire state, the reason behind the murder was even more shocking. The police investigations revealed that the murder took place due to non-payment of dues to the laborers by the deceased.

According to the reports, two senior citizens were brutally murdered in Fatorda on Monday. And according to the latest reports the police have been able to nab three laborers accused of the murder within 24 hours of the crime.

The two senior citizens, Miguel Miranda (62) and his mother-in-law, Catarina Pinto (85) were found lying in a pool of blood in their house in Ambaji, Fatorda. The police revealed that the bodies were wrapped and dumped in the backyard room. The forensic team has been called on the site for collecting pieces of information.

South Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters that police were informed about the incident by Miranda’s son, Valentino, who said that his father was murdered by laborers who were staying in a room behind their house.

With this head start, the police found that the three laborers who were living in the room behind the house have gone missing along with a two-Wheeler belonging to Miranda which was later traced near the Vasco railway station.

DIG Paramaditya and SP (crime branch) Shobit Saxena also visited the scene of the crime and guided the investigations. He told reporters from the crime spot that police were probing the case through all angles.

The police have found stab injuries and blunt impact marks in the bodies and some items with blood stains from the house, which the police assume to be have been used by the accused to commit the crime.

Later today afternoon, the police were able to nab the three accused laborers, originally from Dadar Mumbai. “Right now we can’t say if robbery was the motive, or if there was any previous enmity between the deceased and the culprits,” said police.

Police sources revealed the owners had not filled the verification form and there is no contact number or address of the three laborers. But the police assured that they will clear many things related to the murder after the post-mortem report.

The initial investigations ruled out the robbery motive behind the murder and a piece of very shocking information came into the light according to which the murder took place due to the non-payment of the dues to the laborers by the deceased for the work done by them.

According to the reports, the trio was on the run and planning to leave Goa to flee to their native place in Jharkhand when the police managed to nab them from Mumbai. The Names of the accused given by the police as follows. Ravikumar Sada, 18, resident of Bihar, Aakash Ghosh, 20, resident of Jharkhand, and the third accused is Adityakumar Kharwal, 18, resident of Jharkhand.