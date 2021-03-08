13-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Dies of Covid Infection

A 13-year-old boy diagnosed with Cerebral palsy died of COVID-19 on Thursday. The boy who was from Candolim tested positive for the virus fortnight ago.

On Thursday Goa reported two Covid deaths including another 38 years old from Old Goa who was detected having sepsis and acute respiratory distress symptoms at the time of admission to the Goa Medical College (GMC) 10 days ago.

With these two casualties reported from Goa Medical College on Thursday, the death count rose to 799 in the state. The active cases shot upto 638 with 69 new cases while 38 recoveries were reported during the day.

The case positivity rate was at 4% and the recovery rate at 97%. There were seven hospital admissions during the day and 47 patients isolated at home.

The caseload of Panaji urban health center rose to 67, while that of Chimbel primary health center rose to 58. Urban health center Margao also witnessed a marginal rise and its tally increased to 89. The case count of primary health center Ponda also went up to 37 and that of the community health center of Canacona to 33.

With cases on the rise again in the neighboring states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Pune, the state government had tied up the preventive measures to curb the virus spread. New SOPs have been announced related to religious places, parks, and fitness centers.

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Goa is fluctuating and is not on a steady rise. But the vaccination drive is been continued at full pace to avoid any possible breakouts or surge in cases.

CM Pramod Sawant, who took the first jab of the vaccine on Wednesday morning at the Sakhali health center near his private residence, asked all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.