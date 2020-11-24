Goa Police Arrested Duo For Cultivating Ganja at Korgao in North Goa

A team of Goa police arrested two for cultivating Ganja (Cannabis) at Korgao in North Goa. Ganja cultivation seems to become a lucrative business in Goa and despite several raids on the Ganja Cultivators, the business seems to be going strong.

According to the PTI reports, The Goa police have arrested two persons for allegedly cultivating ganja (cannabis) at Korgao village in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

The major areas that take up the Ganja cultivation are based in North Goa especially the areas more populated with the foreigners who are staying in Goa on a long-term basis.

Based on the lead a team of Goa police had conducted a raid at Korgao on Monday and arrested Larsen Richard (34) and Rene Neel Santan D”Souza (44) under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem police said.

According to the police reports, Richard is a resident of Bandra in Mumbai, is currently living in Goa, said the police official.

Police have recovered a Ganja worth Rs 8,600, charas worth Rs 5.6 lakh, and cannabis plants worth Rs 14 lakh during the raid, the official said.

The accused had created a favorable environment for cultivating the narcotic substance with temperature moderating machines and exhaust fans among other equipment, he added.

This is the sixth such raid in Pernem in the last two months.

(With the Inputs from PTI)