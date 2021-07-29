Raj Sexually Abused Me Citing His Relationship Became Complicated With Shilpa Shetty – Sherlyn Chopra

‘I Asked Him To Stop!’ Sherlyn Chopra told the Mumbai police adding that Raj Kundra forced himself on her saying that his Relationship With Wife Shilpa Shetty became complicated and he needs her. Sherlyn said that that she told him to stop as she was scared. After a while, she managed to push him and rushed into the washroom. This new revelation by her has shocked the entire film industry as till now they were aware of the one side of Raj but now they have more coming up.

Raj Kundra’s life is getting more and more complicated in reality now, though not for all the wrong things. Right from the day he was caught for making porn videos, there has been constant buzz about him.

From various accusations of false belief to sexual assaults, he’s been topping all the lists for more than a week now! One allegation after the other. More like the ‘ME TOO’ movement happening again!

Sherlyn Chopra, as we all know, was trying to move to Bombay High Court to seek anticipatory bail before she could actually be interrogated.

But the actress was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday. Here she made some serious allegations against actor Raj Kundra.

In April 2021 too, Sherlyn had a filed a case of sexual assault against Raj Kundra. At that time, he was charged under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier also, actress Sherlyn Chopra had shared a video on her personal Instagram account where she was claiming that it was her who approached Mumbai Police first in the Raj Kundra case.

In the complaint she also mentioned that Kundra showed up at her house without any prior notice after discussing a business proposal in March 2019. And surprisingly, it wasn’t just a visit to her house, Sherlyn also complained that he started kissing her inappropriately even though she resisted.

She said in her report that she clearly told Kundra that she doesn’t want to involve her professional and personal life and that too with married men.

Sherlyn claimed that she ‘pushed’ him away and ran to the washroom as she was scared. This happened because of a heated conversation between the two over text.

Additionally she also said that Raj clearly told him that he was stressed at home most of the time and there were some complications between him and his wife, Shilpa Shetty.

Raj Kundra who is currently in 14-day judicial custody, has been denied of a bail by the lower court on Wednesday (July 28). Husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch for producing pornographic contents for mobile apps.