Ayush Visa For The Tourists Visiting India For Medical Tourism

PM Narendra Modi recently announced the launch of a special category of Ayush visa for tourists who want to visit India for medical treatment or tourism in an effort to boost medical tourism in India.

According to reports, the initiative is part of the government’s Heal In India campaign, which aims to promote medical tourism in India. As a result, the government will soon introduce a special Ayush mark to ensure the authenticity of locally produced Ayush products.

In response, the Prime Minister stated that India is a very appealing destination for medical tourism, as evidenced by the increase in Kerala tourism due to its medical industry.

This model, he says, can be replicated across the country, where Ayurveda, Yunani, and Siddha forms of traditional medicine, as well as wellness centers, can become very popular.

According to him, the government has decided to create a special visa category to make it easier for foreign visitors seeking medical treatment in India to obtain a visa.

PM Modi also stated that a special Ayush mark, similar to the BSI and ISI marks, will be created to identify the highest quality Ayush products.

He went on to say that this will provide global consumers with recognized and high-quality assured Ayush products.

He also announced the establishment of an Ayush Park, where the products will be produced.

The Prime Minister stated that the concept for an Ayush summit came to him during the COVID-19 pandemic, when ayurvedic medicines, Ayush Kadha, and other products helped people boost their immunity.

And, according to reports, during the COVID-19 period, turmeric exports from India increased dramatically.

On Saturday, Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged healthcare providers to invest in the state’s medical tourism industry. He stated that the 500-bed super specialty block at Goa Medical College and Hospital, which is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), will be inaugurated soon.

“Goa is known for tourism. Goa’s pristine beauty attracts tourists from all over the world. We want to promote Goa as a major destination for medical tourism. I invite healthcare providers to come and invest in Goa,” Sawant said

“This scheme provides insurance coverage of up to Rs 4 lakh per family and covers more than 440 procedures,” he said.

Photo by Porapak Apichodilok