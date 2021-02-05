Goa Seeks Financial Assistance From The Centre To Revive Tourism Affected by COVID

Goa, having a tranquil atmosphere with the essence of Western culture in the traditional land of India with a slight touch of Portuguese feel mixed into it has become one of the most popular and preferred tourism destinations for travelers all around the world. Sandy beaches, warm sunsets, beautiful villages, exotic cuisine are some of the elements that make Goa, “the destination” for these tourists.

But throughout the last year, Goa’s plunging tourist rate resulted in it not finding a spot in many tourism surveys conducted. But this can be judged fair enough due to 2020 was dampened the spirit due to the Covid-19 pandemic wrecking and creating havoc throughout the world.

With the initial lockdowns and curfew restrictions imposed by the state government to curb the pandemic, many hotels and restaurants closed. This affected tourism in Goa in a very high percentage for a long period of time.

According to Goa Tourism Ministry reports, Goa’s tourism industry suffered a loss between $273 million – $985 million on account of the Covid pandemic.

After months of waiting although Goa opened its arms once again to welcome the visitors to the state last December for Christmas and New Year.

Foreign visitors from Russia, UK, and Italy who were accustomed to come for holidays and stayed on for months were cut down in halves. Restaurants, hotels, and seaside shacks looked desolated and local businesses struggled to make ends meet.

With the prevailing situation, Goa Chief Minister, Mr. Pramod Sawant has decided to seek help from the center to revive the fading industry.

Although the exact financial amounts have not been specified it was reported that the Chief Minister has written to the Union Finance Minister asking help to re-establish the wrecked industry which is the largest revenue earner for the state. Chief Minister said, “We are aware that the tourism industry has been affected by the pandemic and the Centre’s support is required for its revival.“

The Chief Minister also added that Goa’s revenue was already going downhill with the closing of the mining industry and the pandemic came as a huge blow amidst that.

While the experts in the industry are hopeful for a huge revival in tourism in Goa in the coming months, with the Covid19 vaccination drives rolling out everywhere lessening the pandemic fear, the Chief Minister also said that he is confident that the center would consider the state’s financial demand and assist in the process.