Goa Reports Third Death from Covid-19, A 76-Year-Old Woman Dies of Infection at ESI Hospital

Following the third death reported in Goa the state witnesses highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 1,128. According to the reports, 89 cases of Covid-19 infection has been reported in the state of Goa.
According to the sources, a 76-year-old woman admitted into the COVID hospital situated in Margao had succumbed to the infection on Saturday.
This took Goa’s death toll from Covid-19 infection to 3. The first two deaths were reported on 22nd June, an 85-year-old man from Sattari in North Goa and 58-year-old from Vasco situated in South Goa had succumbed to the infection at ESI Hospital.
According to the health department officials, the woman who died of Covid-19 infection at ESI hospital in Margao was shifted there from a private hospital facility.
The deceased lady from Chandrawaddo in Fatorda situated in south Goa was undergoing treatment at COVID (ESI) Hospital for almost a week. She had reportedly contracted the Covid-19 virus from Ambelim, said the sources.
Today Goa reported the highest number of cases of Covid-19 infection. According the reports, 89 people were tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the state’s infection count to 1,128, an official said.
Fifty people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 706 active cases, two having succumbed to the infection, he added.
“Out of the 2,237 samples tested on Saturday, 89 were detected positive and 1,240 negatives, 908 reports are awaited. In random testing carried out in Vasco’s Zuarinagar, one of the state’s biggest slum pockets, 24 people were detected with the infection,” the official added.
Mangor Hill in Vasco continues to be the state’s biggest contributor with 267 people detected with the infection so far, while 217 patients have links to the area. Goa’s current COVID-19 figures are as follows:-
Positive cases: 1128, new cases: 89, deaths: 02, discharged: 420, active cases 706, samples tested till date: 61687.
It may be recalled that the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday acknowledged that Goa had entered the stage of community transmission with cases springing up in various parts of the state with no apparent link to the first few local cases in the state.
According to the reports, Goa’s CM Dr Pramod Sawant had met with police officials on Thursday and urged them to enforce social distancing norms especially in crowded city areas like markets, etc while urging the state to maintain social distancing.
“We are getting cooperation from people and we need to continue to get this kind of cooperation from the people if we are to defeat this virus. Those who do not listen will have to be fined,” Sawant had said on Friday.