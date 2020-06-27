The Family Members and a Neighbour of Barber from Mapusa Tests Positive for Covid-19

Three family members of a Barter from Ganganagar Mapusa who was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and his 80-year-old neighbour tested positive for the virus on Friday. This takes the total tally of positive cases in Mapusa to 7 which includes two earlier cases of Ektanagar, barber and four cases related to him.
The family members of a Barber including his mother, wife and son have been shifted to the COVID care centre situated in Mapusa while his 80-year-old neighbour is shifted to COVID Hospital in Margao due to her age, stated the report.
According to the reports, the four people Ganganagar Mapusa who were tested positive for Covid-19 is an outcome of 197 swab samples tested in that area and the reports of 63 samples from the total 260 samples tested till date are awaited.
According to the current situation, the total number of positive cases in Mapusa has reached to seven which includes two earlier cases of Ektanagar, barber and four cases related to him.
According to the reports, the barter who was tested positive in Mapusa works at Goa Medical College and Hospital and he is presently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Following the spike in positive cases, the district administration had sealed the borders of the affected area to restrict the movement of people.
Meanwhile, interacting with media persons, Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza, in the presence of Mapusa civic body chairperson Ryan Braganza said the pending swab sample reports will be received in a couple of days until which time the area will remain sealed. D’Souza has appealed to the people of Mapusa not to fall prey to any fake news or rumours.
Answering to the question of media on whether lockdown is required in Mapusa, Joshua said that people should stay at home and not come out unless it is necessary.
“People, especially the youth should not come out from their homes unnecessarily. We need to restrict our movement and conduct ourselves as responsible citizens during this crisis,” he added.
While speaking to the media Mr Braganza said, “Following cases in Ganganagar, we have restricted vendors and also municipal staff in the area and asked them not to move around.”
Mapusa is one of the densely populated cities in Goa and due to its Friday market, it is very much frequented by the people of Goa from all over the state. The spread of COVID in this area can only make things worst and there is a need for restricted movement in Mapusa.