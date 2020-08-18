Goa CMO Releases The Press Note After CM’s Photos With Actor Involved in Rave Party at Vagator Goes Viral on Social Media

In what has come to be as a major embarrassment for several state BJP Legislatures including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant following the Images of a Bollywood actor Kapil Jhaveri involved in the Rave Party at Vagator went viral on the social media claiming their connection with the said Actor.

The story of the small-time Bollywood actor Kapil Jhaveri caught up a lot of media attention when the images of BJP MLAs greeting him went viral on social media in which a couple of images of CM Sawant also includes.

Moreover, photos of the actor with state Co-operation Minister Govind Gaude and Tourism Minister Dayanand Sopte also went viral on social media. Despite the clarifications issued by minister Gaude and also the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), many have argued that a deep-rooted political nexus continues to exist with many illegal activities happening across the state.

Gaude took to twitter to make his stand clear saying that actor Jhaveri had met him to invite the minister for an inauguration of a credit society branch about a month ago. Gawade added that he declined the invite. Jhaveri is a director of a multi-state co-operative society.

The CMO in its clarification stated that the actor had met CM Pramod Sawant only last year over a courtesy call after the CM Sawant had taken over.

The circle around drugs and parties in Goa is something the local population around the state has known and continues to, to date. The raid this weekend came as no surprise to many, as several claims that such illegalities continue to happen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, right under the eyes of the administration, including the police.

My photo alongside Kapil Jhaveri is made viral with false info. He had sought an appointment to invite me for the inauguration of a branch of a Credit Society. As a Minister of Co-operation, I refrain from any act of endorsement. I had refused the invitation on these grounds. — Govind Gaude (@GovindForGoa) August 17, 2020

The photos that surfaced online of the ministers with the arrested actor not only bring to light how political leaders make themselves known among other ‘wrong’ circuits, but also how such connections are ‘misused’ by some to avoid coming under the radar for other illegal activities.

The actor, who quite proudly marked himself within Goa’s political sphere through so claimed ‘invites’ and ‘courtesy visits’, also goes beyond, by including birthday wishes for the state’s CM online. This also comes to highlight how political connections are very much aware of social status’s enjoyed by such persons who mark themselves ‘important’ to get political attention.

Actor Jhaveri was arrested along with 23 other people, including three foreign nationals. Also, Rs 9 lakh worth of drugs and other narcotic substances were seized by the police from the venue.

The Goan landscape has witnessed many such incidents in the past also, of the alleged involvement of tourists – foreign and domestic – in drug-menace in the state. All this, with political connections that have long existed in many such illegalities.