How to Apply For Home Isolation online For Asymptomatic Patients?

The Goa government, like other states too, began allowing covid-19 positive patients – only asymptomatic persons – to opt for home isolation. The administration, at district levels, will be monitoring this process. Moreover, the Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be looking into patients who have opted for home isolation in the state.

The process to apply for home isolation has been streamlined by the administration. If you plant to select home isolation once you test asymptomatic positive, follow these steps below to get permission for home isolation.

One needs to register themselves prior, by providing basic information, and then apply for home isolation permission. View the detailed steps below:

Visit www.goaonline.gov.in

Register yourself as a user by providing an email ID, mobile phone number, name, address, and date of birth. This will be followed by an OTP (One Time Password) verification.

Once you register successfully, choose a login, and enter your credentials.

Go to Service Menu, choose All Services. Select Directorate of Health Services and then under that pick Home Isolation Permission (Covid Asymptomatic)

Enter all the mandatory fields marked by entering all valid and correct details. (Applicants name, gender, age, phone number, identity proof number, residing address, details of family members and your medical details)

Select the Self Declaration as mentioned in your application form.

Submit your application by pressing the submit button. (Double-check your information and refrain from entering wrong credentials)

Once your application is authorized, either approved or rejected, the status of the same will be communicated via an SMS.

Kindly contact the following helpline numbers if you do face any problems while applying for home isolation permission, between 9 AM – 6 PM.

Helpline Numbers: +91-9225905914 / 0832-2419550