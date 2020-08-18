Sudin Dhavalikar and Nilkanth Halankar Tested Positive For COVID-19 Infection

The Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party’s Leader and Former PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and BJP MLA, Nilkant Halankar were tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Tuesday. The information in this regard was shared by the senior Health officer.

According to the report published by the PTI, Sudin Dhavalikar took it on social media confirming that the COVID-19 test conducted on him has come positive.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 just now. As advised by the doctors I am getting admitted. “I request everyone who had contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested, Dhavalikar tweeted. PTI RPS RSY RSY

Meanwhile, Halarnkar, representing the Thivim Assembly constituency, tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, said the health department official.