Four Persons, Including Brother, Arrested In Bicholim Murder Case

Four people, including the brother of the deceased, have been arrested by Bicholim police in relation to the murder of one, 24-year old Jamidar Rehman.

Yesterday, the body of the deceased was found within a backyard of the Mohit Ispat factory in the industrial estate area in Bicholim.

Jamidar Rehman’s body was reportedly found cut into three pieces and was also in a decomposed state, as reported yesterday.

After rounding up the brother, three more persons, accused to be part of this murder, were arrested by the Bicholim police. The police have registered this as a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Jamidar Rehman, originally a native of West Bengal, was a contractor residing in Sankhalim.

He reportedly went missing on September 15, and subsequently, a missing person complaint was lodged by the accused brother, allegedly after committing the murder, at the Sankhalim police outpost the following day.

Loading...

Among the four arrested, one also happens to be the deceased’s maternal uncle.

According to the police sources, the murder of the Rehman appears to be a fallout of an illicit relationship.

Further investigations into this are still on and are being headed by North Goa SP Utkrisht Prasoon, DySP Gurudas Gawde, and PI Sanjay Dalvi.