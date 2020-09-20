Decomposed Body of 24-Year-Old Found in Backyard of Industrial Estate in Bicholim

A decomposed body of a 24-Year-Old male was recovered today morning in Bicholim by the police officials. The deceased person has been identified as Jamidar Rehman, a native of West Bengal.

The body which was found in a decomposed state was located within the backyard premises of a local factory, within the Industrial Estate area of Naveli, Bicholim.

According to the police, the body of Jamidar was found today morning in a decomposed state at the backyard area of a factory. Jamidar Rehman has been identified as a native of West Bengal and was residing here in Goa.

It is however still not clear how long the body has been lying in the backyard area of the industrial premises. However, owing to the decomposed state of the body, it appears to be some days since the deceased’s death.

A post-mortem will only reveal the cause and time of death. The police have said that they are currently investigating into this matter. It is learned that the Bicholim police have detained the brother of the deceased in this matter on accounts of suspicion.

Further investigations into this death are being currently probed by the police.