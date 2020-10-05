India Time Mail 200X60PX
Rag-Picker Murders Friend over Repayment of Rs 1,000 Loan In Margao

Rag-Picker Murders Friend
Murder Weapon (The Representational Image)

After a scuffle between two rag-pickers, one, Yellapa Karbal, stabbed his friend to death over issues of repayment of a loan. The incident occurred late the previous night in the Khareband area of Margao city. 

The Margao police control room received a call around 11:15 PM that night stating about a fight between two persons in the area. 

However, upon reaching the site, the police team found nothing. But a bar owner nearby mentioned to the police that the victim narrated to him about the incident and was immediately rushed to the hospital. 

The accused, Yellapa Kabral, stabbed the other friend, Kumar, with a knife, who later succumbed to his injuries on the way Margao’s Hospicio hospital. 

The police launched a manhunt for the accused, and after three hours of searching the city, Kabral was found near the Konkan railway tracks trying to flee the city, the police said. 

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the accused had a fight with his friend over the repayments of a loan worth Rs 1,000. They had been quarreling about the issue for a week it is learnt. 

The accused Kabral aged 46 is a native of Bagalkot in Karnataka. Both persons were friends and were scrap dealers around the same area itself.

The deceased body has been preserved at the TB Hospital morgue for further investigation

