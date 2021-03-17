India Time Mail 200X60PX
Fake Job Racket For Sailors Busted In Goa; Cyber Cell Arrests IT Professional

Fake Job Racket Busted in Goa

The cyber cell of Goa nabbed the IT professional Sumit Upadhyay in connection with the Fake Job Racket for Sailors in Goa. The accused was apparently running a fake online job management website and he had extracted around Rs 1,50,000 from two job aspirants from Goa. 

According to the police report, these two job aspirants are the ones who approached the cyber cell with the complaint but there is a possibility of many such aspirants being cheated by the accused which the police is g\doing an investigation.  

Police are also ascertaining if there are more gang members involved in the scam. The accused is remanded to 6 days of police custody, stated the report. 

According to the police, the modus operandi of the fraudsters to issue placement letters to aspiring sailors and later ask them to deposit the money into the bank to the tune of 5 Lakh rupees per applicant for processing the application  

Several complaints were also received in this regard by DG Shipping, India said police.

According to Shobhit Saxena, SP Crime Branch, following the complaint they took down the fake website and froze all the accounts, and detained the prime accused Sumit Upadhyay, resident of Guwahati from Mumbai. 

The accused used to use different fake IDs and SIM cards to hide his identity and he used to travel across UP, Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati,” said the SP. 

