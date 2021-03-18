38-Year-Old Two Wheeler Rider Crushed to Death Under Truck Near Mapusa

Another case of rash and negligent driving clams one more life, 38-YEar-Old south was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck at Gurim near Mapusa city.

According to the reports, one Alladin Mankatti, aged 38 years, a resident of Porvorim, died after coming under the wheels of a container truck near the flyover at Green Park junction in Guirim.

The police reports also stated that the truck was on its way to Panaji from Mapusa while the two-wheeler was proceeding in the opposite direction towards Colvale when it met with the accident near Mapusa.

The police report said that it was the mistake of the two-wheeler rider who was in process of overtaking the truck from the wrong side below the flyover when he came in contact with the container, lost the balance. came under the rear wheel of truck and crushed to death.

Mapusa police who did the panchanama of the accident said that the said youth died on the spot, his body was shifted to the district hospital in Mapusa for postmortem.

As per procedure the Mapusa police has registered an accident case and arrested the driver of the container truck Netaji Gaikwad, a native of Mumbai.