Under BJP’s nationwide campaign ‘Sampark se Samarthan’. Rohan Kahunte, Tourism, and Information Technology minister made conversation with the residents of the Santa Cruz constituency. He interacted with the general public along with other party workers and presented information about the welfare programs of the central government. BJP party office bearer, Keshav Prabhu and Santa Cruz BJP Mandal officials were also present. PM Narendra Modi’s government has been in office for nine years now. The ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ campaign was launched nationally to inform the public about the government’s work over the past nine years.

What is the ‘Sampark se Samarthan’?

Sampark se Samarthan is a nationwide campaign that aims at reaching out to five lakh prominent citizens from different areas of occupation and life who will then subsequently reach out to 140 crore citizens. For the Maha Sampark Abhiyan, a team of 250 BJP leaders has been prepared to reach out to five lakh prominent countrymen. The prominent people will include doctors, teachers, Padma awardees, actors, sports stars, prominent lawyers, etc. They will be presented with a booklet report of nine years of the Modi government. After reaching out to them, they will be given the responsibility of telling 140 crore Indians about the works done by the Modi government for the welfare of the country and its different sections.

India is progressing in a direction to lead the world, said Khaunte. He said that the work initiated by the central government in various sectors has put India on the path to development and growth, may it be farmers or laborers, women, and child welfare, agriculture or healthcare, tourism or the environment, industry or IT.

Khaunte highlighted the various schemes that have been implemented by the Modi government in the field of service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor through the information he provided during the interaction. He laid emphasis on the commitment of the government to the countrymen. He discussed why the Modi Government is important at the Center for India’s progression.

Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism and Information Technology interacted with the residents of the Santa Cruz constituency as a part of the ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ initiative by the BJP government. The aim of the campaign is to inform the citizens of India about the achievements and work of the Modi government in the last nine years. The BJP government will reach out to five lakh prominent citizens and they, in turn, are expected to reach out to 140 crore citizens of India.