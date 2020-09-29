Dr Mario Godinho Dies of Covid-19; Family Claims of Severe Negligence at Goa’s Apex Hospital

Dr. Mario Godinho, a noted doctor in Goa – especially famous along the close quarters of Margao’s Holy Spirit Church – passed away due to covid-19 infection last week on Saturday. His funeral rites were held on the same day amid close family at the Margao cemetery.

Dr. Mario’s death has shocked the state indeed, however, what has surfaced two days after his death about the medical treatment he received is even more shocking, something that puts a big question mark about the state of our medical infrastructure and what crisis we are really in.

As per a local daily report, it is learnt that Dr. Mario Godinho was subjected to severe neglect on path of officials from the Goa Medical College at Bambolim.

Dr. Godinho, who was a general practician, had his own clinic in Margao. Upon admission, after he had tested positive, no beds were available at the top hospital. As such, the doctor had to spend nearly six hours on a stretcher that night.

At a time when the state has been witnessing rising cases, GMC’s medical infrastructure just cannot cope with the extensive pressure. As such, patients are left out on vital medical treatment that can be life-saving. For Dr. Godinho, the treatment received at the same college where he studied during his medical years was nothing short of dreadful.

As reported, Dr. Godinho was left on the stretcher for nearly six hours with the support of a non-invasive ventilator, which also failed nearly four times during the night. His daughter, who was along with him requested earnestly for help, however, no assistance was provided.

Many have been irked by the type of treatment a front-line warrior itself received, questioning that if such is the attitude towards a reputed doctor, what was the general public going through on a daily basis. The line of treatment, though spoken highly off by top health officials, seems to have taken a different path in reality.

Furthermore, the next morning was utter commotion for Dr. Godinho’s family. As reported, a nurse provided Dr. Godinho with an insulin injection, however, the daughter claimed that her father was never suffering from diabetes, and as such, this was completely not needed.

“If this type of treatment has been provided to him, then it is utter disgrace. Its high time authorities wake up and make stern decisions, otherwise, our fatalities will continue to increase,”

This pity state of our medical hospital at GMC only divulges how patients are neglected, with no considerate care being administered to those needing it. Also, medical officials at the hospital appear to be clueless about the patient’s history and symptoms.

According to close family relatives, Dr. Godinho was immediately shifted to a private hospital in South Goa that morning. A CT scan was sought and he was admitted at the private hospital again. He breathed his last on Saturday, September 26, despite tireless efforts from the private hospital, as mentioned by one of Dr. Mario’s cousin.

This however also isn’t the first case that has surfaced of covid mismanagement by state’s health authorities. Over the past, patients vomiting blood continuously with no attention given by health staff also made the news.

It is also learnt that besides GMC, ESI hospital in Margao too had a couple of such neglected incidents. A woman from south Goa, admitted at ESI had blood pressure problems, however, besides covid, she was not administered any treatment for her pressure problems. Sadly, after returning home, she passed away from a stroke after a few days.

The state’s top health officials appear completely unaware of such despicable instances that occur, as news of mismanagement hardly reaches the top brass; and even when it does, promises of bettering facilities hardly see the light of the day.

One begs to question how Goa has lost several wonderful human beings because of such instances, and the larger question of respected medical treatment for all only appears to be a spoken mention, but not a reality.