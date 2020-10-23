Delhi Passenger Claims Terrorist on Board; Sparks Confusion on Delhi-Goa Flight

One person was detained at Goa International Airport after he created a false scare mid-air on-board an Air India Delhi-Goa flight on Thursday. The person, identified as 30-year old Zia Ul Haq, has been suffering from certain mental illnesses.

The New Delhi resident created a scare by stating that a terrorist was onboard the flight, adding that he was an officer with the special cell police. The claims of a terrorist on board resulted in a commotion on the flight.

The flight captain immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Goa Airport about the passenger’s behavior, and immediate security was planned out at the airport.

On landing, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams deployed at the airport apprehended the passenger from the plane.

After being apprehended, the passenger was handed over to the Dabolim airport police station and after inquiry, it was learnt that the persona was suffering from some mental illness and was even undergoing treatment at an institute in New Delhi.

After being examined and questioned, the passenger was admitted to the Institute of Psychology and Human Behaviour (IPHB) in Bambolim. It is learnt that the exact reason the passenger was traveling to Goa is not known yet.

The unruly behaviour and false claims of the passenger are bound to have consequences, and Air India may even look into a legal course of action against the passenger.