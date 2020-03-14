The Chief Minister of Goa has announced the closure of Schools, Colleges, Gym, Spa, Casinos and Nightclubs in the state till 31st March 2020, and the same will come into the force from Sunday midnight. With the new development in the place, the state will be in the holiday mode for the next 15 days. the Chief Minister, however, said that restaurants, as well as malls, will continue to operate as normal while board exams including for SSC students will go ahead as scheduled.

According to the reports, Emerging from a high-level meeting held with state’s health, tourism as well as administrative officials, the CM made the announcement of the closure of the places which attracts the possibilities of spread of the virus. The Government of Goa has announced the shuttering of all educational institutions including schools, colleges as well as cinema halls, boat cruises, casinos and nightclubs as measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“We have divided the measures into compulsory instruction and an advisory. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions right from Anganwadi (nurseries) till higher education will be closed,” Sawant announced adding that “All gatherings in closed AC spaces like cinema halls, pubs, nightclubs will be compulsorily closed. However restaurants and malls will remain open,” Sawant added.

Although there were few suspects were quarantined and kept under observations over the suspected COVID 19 but not a single report of coronavirus is confirmed till date. However, the fear that tourists from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra may spread the virus in Goa has prompted the measures.

The CM said that although the major events stand cancelled which is supposed to take place indoors the festivals like Shigmo which is going around in the state for the past several days will not be coming under the purview of this act.

The government has also advised against mass gatherings but has stopped short of cancelling events already scheduled including the Shigmo parades — a public float parade that is part of a spring festival celebrated in Goa that coincides with Holi.

According to the reports, there will be a thermal scanner installed across all the points from where anyone from outside Goan gets the entry into the state, for example, the airport, railways stations, MPT, to ensure that every travelling person is scanned for fever and isolated, if necessary.

CM also appealed to people of Goa to avoid mass gathering at the religious places in Goa. “When we issue the advisory, it applies to them. They should take the advice seriously. We are not making it compulsory. It applies to all religions. Both for religious places as well as gatherings for common causes. Everybody needs to do this,” Sawant said.

On Friday, the Goa government invoked provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and implemented several rules including authorising health authorities to quarantine persons or geographical areas as well as directing all hospitals including private hospitals to set up ‘flu corners’ and isolation wards in case the need arises.

There will be a consequence to this as far as the tourism business is concerned which is already standstill from the time outbreak of the virus in December last year.

