Minors driving car and two-wheelers is not the new story in the state of Goa. There are several cases of school students taking the two-wheelers of their parents out without the valid driving license. In one such case of rash and negligent driving involving three minor boys resulted in the fatal accident at Verna Goa wherein all three of them succumbed their injuries.

The severity of the accident was so much that none of the three minors survived. The police claimed that they are trying to investigate the case as to how the accident took place since there is no witness to tell the story of the accident. According to the reports, the accident took place in an isolated place situated in Verna Industrial Estate.

According to the sources, all three minor boys who died in an accident are in the age group of 14 and 15 years, which includes, 14-year-old Rowan Xavier Sequeira from Sanguem, 15-year-old Ethan Ivan Fernandes from Hangamol, Curchorem and 15-year-old Joshua William Barreto, also from Curchorem.

“Unfortunately the accident occurred at an isolated spot and nobody witnessed it. Since none of the three-car occupants survived, there is nobody who can tell us exactly what happened,” said PI S P Ekoskar of Maina Curtorim Police Station. However, police feel that the driver may have been travelling at very high speed for the car to jump off the road and fall into the ravine.

The mishap took place at Verna village, located around 25 km from in Panaji, police inspector Sagar Ekoskar told reporters. Surprisingly all the three-car occupants fell out of the vehicle, which was completely damaged in the accident, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem to the state-run Hospicio Hospital in Margao town, the police said. The exact cause of the mishap and who was at the wheel was not yet ascertained as the accident took place at an isolated spot and there was no eye-witness, he said.