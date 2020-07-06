Margao Based Private Hospital Claims No Negligence in Patient’s Death

The Management of the Margao based Apollo Victor Hospital denied the allegations of the existence of any Medical Negligence in the death of a Prashant Chinchanikar who died while being shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) from Victor hospital on the 28th of June 2020.

According to the reports, the management of the Margao based Victor Hospital has refuted allegations of medical negligence leveled by the kin and relatives of deceased Prashant Chinchankar saying that they have taken all the proper care while handling the case of the deceased Prashant.

It may be recalled that on June 28th a group of relatives and friends of the deceased Prashant Chinchanikar charged on the said hospital over the alleged ‘Medical Negligence’.

They were demanding an explanation for the death of their kin to which they believe to have happed due to the medical negligence on the part of the hospital.

According to them, Prashant Chinchanikar was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning following the complaint of severe abdominal pain which was persistent for a couple of days.

However, by afternoon, considering his precarious condition, doctors advised that he be taken to the Goa Medical College for further treatment, stated the report.

Meanwhile, the management of the hospital denied the allegations calling it baseless. According to the hospital management, Chinchankar was brought into the hospital in a critical condition with breathlessness on June 27. “The patient was diagnosed with acute kidney failure and his chest X-ray revealed a condition called ARDS which is seen in patients with Covid-19,” stated the hospital management.

“As per protocol and after briefing the relatives in detail, the patient was planned to be shifted to GMC for further treatment as private hospitals do not have the testing facility for Covid-19,” the press note released by the hospital management stated.

While refuting charges of delay in shifting the patient to GMC the management of the hospital said that time took due to the procedure involved in handling such cases. “Preparation of ambulance and the staff for handling such case takes time,” said the management adding that the process includes wearing of the appropriate PPEs, etc.

The Hospital management said that the patient had a cardiac arrest in the ambulance, while the earlier report published by the media stated that the patient died vomiting blood in the ambulance while on the way to GMC.

The relatives of the deceased stated that there was a considerable delay in shifting the patient to GMC since the hospital insisted on the payment of Rs. 40,000 before discharging the patient.

“The medical team tried its best to resuscitate the patient. However, the patient succumbed because of the nature of his illness. This patient received complete medical attention right from the time of admission to the time of interim of transfer to GMC. Hence there has been no medical negligence or any delay in treatment and transfer of the patient,” the press note signed by hospital director Varun Albuquerque said.

Source: TOI