Third Accused in Margao Murder Case Surrenders Before Police 

According to police officials, the third accused has surrendered himself before the Margao Police today afternoon.

The accused, Mustafa Sheikh, was the third absconding accused in the Margao murder case that took place yesterday afternoon.

Two other accused, Omkar Patil and Edson Gonsalves, were arrested by the Crime Branch earlier today morning and were handed over to the Margao police for further investigations.

The three are accused in the gruesome murder of goldsmith Swapnil Walke, who was first shot and then stabbed by the accused in the prime area of the city behind Grace Church.

Police officials have said that further investigations will continue in this case and they will be probing all angles. As per preliminary investigations, nothing was stolen from the shop of the owner.

A pistol and a knife case were also reportedly found by the police officers.

With the three in custody, the police will be probing all angles of the case.