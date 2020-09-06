The Plot To Kill Margao Based Goldsmith Swapnil Walke Was Hatched Six Months Back

The recent arrest of the fourth accused in the Margao Murder Case has led to reveal some shocking facts in the murder of goldsmith Swapnil Walke. The culprits had planned this conspiracy to kill Swapnil almost six months back but were apparently waiting for the lifting of lockdown in the state to travel outside Goa to acquire the country made pistol to commit the crime.

According to the reports, the culprits were waiting for the right time and opportunity to strike and accomplish their mission but due to the lockdown they could not do so. But the recent unlock process helped them to travel outside the state to procure the country made pistol from outside Goa.

The assailants went all the way to Bihar to purchase the country made pistol to eliminate Swapnil Walke as per their plan. The police is maintaining a complete silence over the issue and since the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch getting more information on the case has become very difficult.

Soon after the inter-state travel restrictions were eased by the government, one of the gang member travelled to Bihar and procured the pistol with the sole objective of killing Walke.

Another shocking facts that revealed in the investigation is that the accused had conducted the survey of the locality to enable them to escape through scarcely-used pathways through residential areas instead of the busy thoroughfares of Margao after killing the goldsmith Walke.

The police investigation has revealed that the murder was very well planned

According to the police reports, one of the accused who fired the shot at Walke and later stabbed him was known to the deceased. The autopsy report has confirmed that Walke died of bullet and stab injuries.

According to the sources in the police department the interrogation of the accused has already revealed the motive behind the gruesome daylight murder but the police is waiting for the custodial interrogation of one more accomplice of the gang member to corroborate the findings.

Nevertheless, investigators are now fairly convinced that robbery wasn’t the sole motive behind the murder.

It may be recalled that the police managed to trap two of the accused within 24 hours of the crime committed by them and this entire thing became possible due to the efforts of the 11 teams, each headed by an officer of the rank of inspector, all from South Goa.

The police scanned the CCTV cameras of the entire town immediately after the murder took place. The movement of a two-wheeler used by an accused to flee from the spot after committing the murder was tracked by police, and that led them on the trail of the culprits.

The police sources also revealed that the two wheeler used by the accused to flee from the crime scene was previously used by the one of the gang members to commit another crime earlier which led the police investigation to Santa Cruz Gang.

The accused Omkar Patil was nabbed by the police from his hideout at St Cruz soon after the crime. The abandoned SUV near the site of the crime was another vital clue that led to the police nabbing another suspect, also from the same locality.

Meanwhile the third accused Mustafa Shaikh who surrendered himself before the Margao police on the next day soon after he got the information of his encounter, the rumours supposed to have spread by the police to trace the culprit.