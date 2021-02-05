This Year Carnival Parade Will be Held Only at Two Venues in Goa

The Carnival celebration is one of the tourism boosting activities that happens in Goa every year in a big celebration across the various parts of the state but this year due to the pandemic the tourism minister of Goa has decided to cut down celebration and hold the parade in just two locations in Goa.

“Goa will for the first time in many years tone down its otherwise extravagant carnival celebration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Manohar Babu Ajgaonkar, the Tourism Minister on Wednesday.

As opposed to the usual six venues were government-sponsored float parades are held, the festival will this year be held in only two major towns; the state capital Panaji and Margao in South Goa,” he further added.

Ajgaonkar also mentioned that guidelines will be imposed in order to make sure people follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Though the parade will take place, Goa’s Tourism Department and the Municipal Corporation of Panaji decided to minimize the celebration.

Many activities take place at the celebration. Floats representing the culture and lifestyle of Goa, dances are performed on Goa music and other community events. Most of these activities will be cut down this year.

The people of the state have been sitting at home for almost a year now. The Government believes that now that people are familiar with all the precautions and can take care of themselves and decide whether to attend the celebration or not. This is a chance for the people to move out following all the precautions and enjoy the celebration.

“The state government has decided that we shall go ahead with the carnival. People have been stuck at home for a long time now and no events also have taken place. So this is an opportunity to come out and enjoy a bit and people have also begun taking precautions. People now know the measures to be taken to avoid Covid. So I don’t expect that there will be a big problem,” said the Mayor of Panaji, Uday Madkaikar.

“Corona hasn’t ended, the cases may have come down compared to earlier. All measures will be taken. We will also appeal to people to take care,” he further added.