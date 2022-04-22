Burglary Racket Busted in Goa, Police Arrested 2 From Karnataka For Looting Indian and Foreign Tourists

Goa is a tourism destination in India, tourists from all over the world flock to Goa for their vacations and this becomes a focal point for the robbers and rogues to target those tourists and in one such case the Goa Police managed to crack the Burglary Racket run by the Duo Gang Member and arrested them from Karnataka.

The Duo gang was active in the state and they were targeting and robbing the Indian and well as foreign tourists coming down to the state for vacation.

The Burglars were identified as Latin Khan and KS Azeez, stated the report. Police managed to recover the stolen goods such as laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash, etc. The duo was selectively targeting foreigners based in the North Goa beach belt, stated the sources.

The pattern showed that more burglary has taken place in the north Goa beach belt areas such as Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem, and Arambol.

“In the last two months, there were many cases reported of housebreaking and theft at Pernem police station,” read the statement released by Goa Police. The reports came from different places of Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem, and Arambol areas wherein unknown accused used to target foreign and Indian tourists by committing theft of their valuable items like their laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash,” they added.

The growing cases of robbery resulted in creating fear in the mind of tourists living in those localities. “Pernem police were continuously trying to track down and nab the culprits, however, they used to change their location,” said the sources.

When Goa police began its investigations, it was revealed that the accused persons (gang) from Karnataka and Kerala is active in the state. “During the investigation, it came to light that the accused persons are from Kerala and Karnataka, as such Interstate operation conducted with the help of Karnataka and Kerala Police and busted interstate burglary racket involved in multiple theft cases and arrested accused persons,” the statement added.

Now the accused persons are under arrest and cooling their heels at Pernem police station. “They are being investigated thoroughly and soon we will establish their links with other undetected cases registered at Pernem police station.

Photo by Kindel Media