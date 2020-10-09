Bank of India Official Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself Within The Bank Premises in North Goa

In a shocking incident, a bank official working at the Bank of India (BoI) branch at Mayem-Bicholim committed suicide today morning.

The incident occurred in the morning office hours when the deceased allegedly committed suicide within the bank premises itself.

The bank official is a native of Tamil Nadu, and according to the bank staff, he was posted at the Mayem branch of the Bank of India for the past eight months. The deceased has been identified as V. Murunga.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the storeroom area of the bank premises. However, the exact cause of the suicide is not yet known, as police officials claim that there are looking into all angles of the incident.

As of now, no suicide note or any such thing to elucidate the cause of the extreme step taken by the deceased has been found.

The case is being investigated by the Bicholim police.

