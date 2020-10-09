COVID Deaths in Goa Are Either Due To Comorbidities or Delay In Treatment From Patient’s Side Claims Goa CM

With rising deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the state, the Chief Minister, today morning while addressing the media, said that 95% of the deaths in Goa are due to co-morbid conditions of the patients, while the rest 5% are due to delayed treatment from the patients’ side.

“If you see the mortality in the state, 95% of deaths are due to co-morbid conditions, while 5% is due to delayed treatment delay from the patient’s side,” the Chief Minister said.

This however isn’t the first time. Previously too, officials from the government and health department continued to emphasize that co-morbid conditions of the patients are a major cause of deaths.

It is however true, that many patients succumbing to covid-19 are those that have pre-existent co-morbid health conditions, but still, proper facilities and arrangements of medical facilities could maybe play a vital role in saving lives.

It is undoubtedly clear that doctors and healthcare staff are doing their best, and many are even over-worked. The government needs to provide assistance by providing better facilities and improving existing ones.

Loading...

“Giving the best treatment has been our top concern since the beginning,” the CM said, and although in the start it may have been good, with rising cases, the healthcare system is only over-burdened right now.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also added that everyone wants to go to GMC, and as such, no more beds are available. According to sources, it is learnt that all the beds in GMC dedicated to covid-19 are full, and many wards are witnessing patients lying on stretchers, and others on wheelchairs. Some, according to sources, even sleep on the ground, as no beds are available.

“People should understand and not force to want to stay at GMC. We need to keep the emergency beds at GMC,” the CM said, as GMC needs about 25-30 new beds on a daily basis to cater to new admissions.

It is understood, that with just one main hospital in the North, many patients are reluctant to be shifted to any of the three hospitals in south Goa once they improve. As such, beds continue to be occupied at GMC, and those needing urgent medical care, are devoid of any. But doctors are trying their best, as sources say that when certain emergency cases arise, doctors put in their best to ensure lives are saved.

On the path of delayed treatment, the CM said that patients arrive late to hospitals to seek medical treatment, and as such, not much can be done. The distribution of new home kits aims to enable patients get proper treatment from day one since they test positive, and as such, anti-biotics medicines are made available too in the kits.

The state’s medical infrastructure continues to be under reeling pressure, and with GMC being filled to its capacity, many are worried that local Goans will not get easy accessibility to covid treatment at the state’s top medical hospital. As of now, South Goa district hospital is being converted into a full-fledged covid hospital, but critical care such as that of ICU support is still not made functional here.