Ammonia Gas Leak at Cuncolim Industrial Estate Kills One; Several Others Hospitalised

Ammonia Gas Leak occurred at this Factory in Cuncolim (Image Credit: Prime TV)

An ammonia gas leak reportedly occurred earlier during the day at one factory at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate in South Goa. 

The ammonia leak has left one industrial worker dead, while according to sources, some other workers are currently admitted at the hospital. 

The gas leak occurred at one, Quality Foods industrial unit in the industrial estate area. 

It is learnt that the gas leak in one of the pipelines holding the deadly gas. 

The workers were reportedly sleeping in the industrial premises after their previous night shift, and as such, they were caught unaware of the gas leak.

According to sources, local police are looking into the matter, and as such, more details are awaited. 

