After The Subsidised Onion Now Congress Offers Fuel For Rs 50 To Protest Against Hike In Petrol Prices

Congress Party in Goa, which has almost reduced to the minority after the last assembly election due to the defection, is now leaving no stone unturned to target the ruling party over several issues. In the recent past, the skyrocketing prices of the Onion made the Mahila Congress sell Onions at subsidized rates and now they have exhibited their agitation by selling petrol at Rs 50 to 100 Motorcycle Pilots.

On Wednesday, almost 100 motorcycle pilots and rickshaw drivers were offered fuel at Rs. 50 per liter for the Congress agitation which was led by Sankalp Amonkar, the GPCC Vice President as a gesture to protest against the increasing prices of fuel in the country.

The agitation was held near the Joshi Petrol Pump at Vasco which was attended by many of the Congress workers where the rickshaw drivers and motorcycle pilots were proposed fuel at a subsidized rate of Rs. 50 per liter.

They also questioned the State and Central Government for ignoring the difficulties faced by small businesses due to the rise in fuel prices.

“While the UPA government was in power at the Centre, the price of crude oil was at around 100 USD and the petrol price was at around Rs 60. However, the price of a crude oil barrel is presently half the price at around 50 USD and yet, the price of petrol is around Rs 83 in Goa and over Rs 90 elsewhere in the country,” said Sankalp Amonkar.

“While the fuel tax was at Rs 3 during the UPA government, the tax imposed now is ten times more at Rs 30, which has led to the price hike. We demand that the government reduce this tax so that fuel prices reduce,” he added.

“A person working for a private company may be forced to spend around 25% of his salary on fuel,” he further added.

“The government has not considered the common man in its budget and the price rise will have a cascading effect and all products, including vegetables, milk products and groceries,” stated Amonkar.

Amonkar questioned the State and Central Government regarding their negligence over the concerns of the small businesses which will be majorly affected due to the rise in fuel prices and has demanded that the Government should reduce the tax to reduce the fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Paresh Joshi of Auto Service Petrol Pump denied this saying the petrol pump had not offered the fuel at a discounted price.

“Our pump attendants delivered demanded fuel against full receipt of today’s price. Thereafter, it was reported to our employees by some of these customers that fuel was given to them by the group at a price much lower than today’s selling price,” said Joshi.

“We clarify that the campaign was carried out without our knowledge. We have received full selling price per liter as charged to all our regular customers. We did not know who this group was. We do not have any connection, relationship, or involvement with this group or the campaign,” he further added.

Joshi addressed the public and the customers via a press statement saying that a group had organized an agitation without informing them about any of this.

The main question is; for how long will this last? A day or a week? Is this gesture especially only for the benefits of the small businesses or is this also a PR strategy? Will the State and Central Government take the demands and questions put forward during this agitation into consideration? If not, then what will the political party do then? Will they continue with the offer?