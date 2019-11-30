Another case of drowning has come into light in Goa, this time a 37-year-old man from West Bengal had drowned at Colva beach on Friday Afternoon. According to the police, the deceased used to work as Fisherman on a trawler during the day and in the evening he would work in a shack situated in Colva.

The police officer investigating the case disclosed his name as Vishal Thapa. Police said that in the morning session, Thapa used to work as a fisherman while in the evening he would work in a shack.

According to the sources, On a fateful day, Thapa along with two others reached Colva and later got engaged into fishing activities, but later in the day he collapsed he suddenly collapsed into the water while getting ready to pull the fishing net

His colleague called out for help and the lifeguard rushed and called 108 ambulance but since the ambulance would take time, the lifeguards rushed Thapa to the Margao Hospicio hospital in their jeep however he was declared as brought dead by the doctors, said Colva police.

Police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered and his family members in West Bengal were being contacted. Police said that the dead body has been preserved in Margao Hospicio Hospital after conducting the postmortem.

Source: Navhind Times