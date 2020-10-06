6 Succumbs To COVID in Goa Today, 428 New Cases Reported

The Covid cases are growing in the state and today Goa has reported 428 new cases of COVID 19 and six people have succumbed to the Infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total confirmed cases to 35,328 while the number of total deaths so far to 456.

According to the Directorate of Health Services, there were 506 recoveries during the last 24 hours which took the number of total recoveries in the state to 30,033. The recovery rate in the state stood improved to 85.01 percent.

On Sunday, 262 new patients opted for home isolation while 92 patients were hospitalized. As many as 1218 new samples were tested taking the number of total samples tested so far to 2,60,995.

The number of active cases in the coastal state stood at crossed 4839 and stood at 5009.

Source: UNI