Private Bus Owners Upset Over Route Clashes and Timings With KTC Buses

The lockdown in March meant complete stopping of all sorts of public transport, and because of this, private buses operating in the state have been badly affected. With the resumption of several economic activities, bus operators are worried as several of the usual passengers have opted for government run KTC busses or private transport of their own.

General Secretary of All Goa Private Bus Owners Association Sudip Tamankar said that with the lockdown, private bus owners were forced to go off the road. As such, many livelihoods have been affected, and till date, many bus owners are finding it difficult to make ends meet, he said.

Earlier in May, after a meeting with the authorities, the government had permitted operations of private buses to begin following all safety norms, however, upon resumption, many bus owners noticed that their usual route passengers were being transported by either private tourist buses, or by the state run KTC buses.

“We realised that many tourist buses were operating carrying government staff and other passengers and thereby taking away our regular passengers. We had conveyed this to the authorities, but till date no response has been achieved,” Sudip said.

State run Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) began operating several extra buses on new routes after private buses were off the road. However, upon resumption, many private bus owners have found that they are facing major loses as KTC buses began operating on their regular routes. Also, several instances of timings clashing with KTC buses have been reported by the private bus owners.

“We highlighted this to the KTC, but they said that it was the government who allotted such timings and new arrangements on routes, and as such, they can’t do anything much,” Sudip said while addressing a press conference today morning in Panaji.

He also said that they have approached Carlos Almeida, Chairman of KTC, who stated they he will try sorting the issue out.

Sudip also highlighted how several private bus owners have been struggling to make ends meet as many are even finding it hard to afford two proper meals a day for their families. Many don’t even have proper bank accounts or cards, he pointed out, adding that online modes of payments for such sections isn’t helpful.

He raised questions about the governments plans to make India digital but failing to notice such sectors that survive on cash modes for a daily living.

“Today’s situation is such that we are struggling to meet finances as many have had no source of income during the lockdown,” Sudip said.

Commenting on the Mhadei issue, he said that the Chief Minister should not go about blaming anyone, pointing out that the WRD minister then and now continues to be the same, i.e. Filip Neri Rodrigues. “Parties may have changed, but the person is,” he said, adding that Union Minister Javadekar’s visit appeared like a private visit.

“Our granary area of Goa is in Curtorim and as such, the minister should have gone and addressed the farmers there if he really came for that,” he said.

The Bus owner’s association is hoping that the government pays careful attention to their requests, hoping that proper discussion with the authorities will help resolve the issue at the earliest.