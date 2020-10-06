8-Month-Old Youngest To Succumb To Covid-19 In The State Till Date

An eight-month-old child succumbed to the coronavirus infection today, making this youngest covid-19 fatality in the state. The small child was suffering from glycogen storage disorder – type three.

The child, from the Quepem area in South Goa, was the first-born child. The disorder, being an inherited genetic one, made the child more susceptible to the covid-19 infection, which thereby affects the internal organs.

Also, seven other deaths were reported in the state today, taking the overall death count to 468. Five deaths occurred at the Goa Medical College, while three deaths were recorded from the ESI Covid hospital in Margao.

Meanwhile, the state reported another 519 new coronavirus positive cases today, taking the total tally above 36,000 cases.

Currently, of the total cases, 4720 are active cases, with Urban Health Centre Margao continuing to have the highest number of active cases in the state.

In North Goa, the Porvorim area is emerging to be another worry for the health department as several new positive cases are being detected every day. Porvorim health center currently has 275 active cases.

With a recovery rate of 85%, the state has 31,105 patients recovered, with 594 recoveries in the last 24 hours.