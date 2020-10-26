Two Seriously Injured In Accident Between Milk Van and Two-Wheelers at Betki-Khandola

An accident involving a mini-van and two motorbikes resulted in the three persons getting injured, of which, two are said to be in a serious condition.

The accident occurred around 5 AM, during the early hours of today morning along the Khandola-Beti road. According to information available, the mini-van, bearing registration GA-04-T-5092, entered into the opposite lane of the road and collided against two motorbikes that were plying in the opposite direction.

The resulting accident had a severe impact, as both the two-wheelers were dragged and were later trapped under the front portion of the mini-van vehicle. Sources say that the van was transporting milk cartons.

The accident resulted in two persons – the rider and pillion of one bike – getting seriously injured. The two have been shifted to the Goa Medical College for treatment. The other is said to have injuries but is out of danger.

The sarpanch of the Betki area, Ramdev Naik, has claimed that the road where the accident occurred is very narrow and has urged the local MLA to widen the road. He claimed that an increase in traffic has been noticed on the route, and as such, the current state of the road needs betterment.

