10 Congress MLA Planning To Enter BJP This May Also Influence Presidential Polls

The Congress leader says that this is happening due to harassment from BJP government as most of them are owning hotels and BJP is issuing notice asking them pull down the structures.

Most of the Congress MLAs have already shifted under BJP banner making the government stronger and invisible and now according to the new development more CLP MLAs are in process of entering the ruling party in the state.

According to the reports, ahead of the presidential polls there is a possibility of around 10 Congress MLAs to enter into BJP. The dissatisfied MLAs are in touch with the BJP leadership and the negotiations are on added the sources.

The size of Goa assembly is only 40 out of which the BJP is already having majority with 20 seats while congress has half of it, 11 MLAs, AAP 2, MGP 2 and rest 5 are independents. If the 10 of them move to BJP then Goa will have no opposition left.

The BJP leader has already made the statement in the media that many discontent MLAs are in touch with them and are ready to join the party anytime. “They are ready to join BJP anytime but we are waiting since the leadership is not in favour of rushing into it but we will induct slowly as per the need of the party,” he added.

The BJP is planning to ask the congress MLAs to cross vote in the upcoming presidential polls and based on that later on induct them into the party. “The former chief minister and congress leader Mr Digambar Kamat has already spoken with the leadership,” said the state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade adding that no final decisions has been made in this yet.

Meanwhile the Congress leader said that the main reason of shift is harassment from the ruling government. “Many MLAs own hotels and other such businesses and the ruling BJP has been issuing notices to them, asking them to pull down the structures. The other businesses are also targeted,” he said.

According to the New Indian Express report, a Goa based media person has said that the chances are bleak that 10 MLAs will make the move together. “Few of them may join now and by 2024 most of the congress MLAs will be with BJP,” he said.