The Physical Classes May Start From August in Goa

After a long haul of online classes, the Schools in Goa might open up with the physical once again from 1st August 2021. The state government is planning to resume the physical classes in the state soon and soon there will be an announcement made.

According to the reports, the Goa state government is planning to start the physical classes in the schools from the month of August.

The discussions in this regard are underway at the Directorate of Education along with the state Government.

“We are just waiting for all teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated before making the final decision of the resumption of physical classes in the schools,” revealed the sources in the Education department.

The vaccination process is gaining momentum in the state and according to the sources, Goa may achieve 100% vaccination by the month of August.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the school need to first get vaccinated as they will be remaining in close contact with the students.

Although, the sources in the department have confirmed the resumption of physical classes but they have not mentioned as which standard and grades will be called for the physical classes, but there is a strong possibility of 11th and 12th may resume the physical classes soon.

It is more than a year that the Government has suspended the physical classes due to a rise in covid cases in the state. The second wave brought huge disaster in the state and now there is a possibility of the third wave which might come at the end of September.

As most of the students are below 18 and hence they may not get the jab of vaccine soon, and they will remain vulnerable to the infection.

What are your views? Do you think that the physical classes should be resumed? Please share your views in the comments box below.