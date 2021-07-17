Bogmalo Shootout Could be A Case of Contract Killing, Says Police

As per the latest development in the Bogmalo Shootout case, the Goa Police managed to arrest both the accused and they feel that this could be the case of a contract killing as the accused are laborers and natives of Uttar Pradesh.

30-year-old Amar Naik was shot by the accused in a broad daylight, in the posh Ranghavi Estate Locality on the way to Bogmalo beach in Vasco on Thursday, July 15.

The Goa Police have has arrested both the accused and interrogation is currently underway.

The victim was shot with a 7mm bullet by two assailants who then fled the scene in a car they had rented from Calangute.

The car was later spotted abandoned in a gorge a little distance from the crime scene. The victim was accompanied by his friend Preetesh Kuttikar when the crime took place, he was unharmed during the incident.

Early reports hinted that the motive of the murder being some property-related dispute, with many even touting it to be a case of land mafia-related crime. It was also known that the assailants had come to Goa from Maharashtra.

The latest development is that within 12 hours of the crime, various teams of the South Goa police were able to coordinate an operation that has now led to the capture of both assailants.

Early reports by the police said that this was not a chance event that occurred due to provocation but was in fact, a pre-planned murder. The police have maintained this even after the arrest.

Rigorous search operations of the police have now led to the arrest of the two accused, Shailesh Gupta (29) of Gorakhpur-UP and Shivam Singh (22) of Jaunpur-UP. The arrest took place in the wee hours of Friday morning, within 12 hours since the crime.

The court has remanded the culprits to seven days in police custody, where the matter will be further investigated.

Soon after the incident, 9 to 10 teams of police were made of South Goa police, to start the search operation on the basis of the leads received.

CCTV footage of the area could be scanned by the police, as the Coast Guard and Indian Navy have cameras installed on the main road for security purposes.

The police have revealed that the assailants, Shivam Singh and Shailesh Gupta, are part-time drivers and crane operators respectively, in Mumbai.

They came to Goa at the invitation of one of their friends whose identity is not revealed as of now as the police are still investigating the matter.

They had visited the crime scene once before around the 7th and 8th of July. The visits were made on the pretext of purchasing a property. This is what they were using to contact the deceased.

As far as admission goes, both the accused have accepted all charges against them. With regard to evidence, the police found empty cartridges and lead from the bullets that were fired, in the vehicle used by the accused.

“There is a possibility that more persons are involved in the conspiracy,” added the police.

The police had also summoned various people from Anjuna and Baga side, to give their statements. When asked about this, the police said this was necessary as the assailants have been staying in Goa for a few days now, therefore, these interrogations will help them in order to gain insight into all their activities during this period, so as to understand the sequence of events and get more clarity on the details their planning.

The incident took place behind the Coast Guard at Bogmalo around 4 pm. Naik was called to a bungalow in the area for a meeting and the shooting took place when Naik was rushing to his car parked outside the house.

Since the bullet was found in the car, police said he was shot at close range. Kuttikar who witnessed the incident was not harmed. He informed Naik’s family and friends about the shooting. Vasco police shifted the body to the Chicalim sub-district hospital.

Naik is survived by his parents, two brothers, and a sister. He was a small-time businessman dealing in transport and property.

He was initially admitted at the Sub-district hospital at Chicalim from where he was then shifted to Margao which is where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed that death was caused due to craniocerebral damage subsequent to a gun-shot injury.

As the investigation is still underway, more details are awaited in the days to follow such as the real motive behind the crime, and if it is a case of contract-killing, then who really is behind it.

This case, occurring closely after the murder of activist Narayan Naik, both involving the use of firearms, has alarmed the people of Goa. It is really worrisome that our peace-loving state has had two cases of violent crimes in such quick succession.