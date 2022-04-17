The Movies Rejected by Aamir Khan That Became All Time Blockbusters

Aamir Khan’s name assures a solid film that will linger in you for a long time. He not only portrays the role, but he does so flawlessly. Aamir has delivered fantastic films such as Dangal, Lagaan, Andaaz Apna Apna, and others in a career spanning more than 30 years.

He does not frequently repeat himself in his film choices, and the majority of his films actually have a social message. He has been known to pick his films wisely, but there have been times when he has missed out on some of Bollywood’s best films. Here is a list of five Bollywood films that Aamir Khan turned down that went on to become box office super hits:

Darr

Yash Chopra, the director and producer, wanted Ajay Devgn to play Rahul, but he couldn’t commit due to scheduling conflicts. The role was then cast with Aamir Khan. He requested that Juhi Chawla play the lead instead of Divya Bharti, and Yash Chopra agreed. Later, he was bothered by the scenes in which Sunny Deol’s character repeatedly punched him. The final straw was when Yash Chopra refused to give Aamir and Sunny a joint script narration. Shah Rukh Khan was eventually cast in the role, and now we all know how the film came out.

Saajan

The producers of Saajan desired to cast Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in this film in order to make it a smash hit. Unfortunately, Aamir was dissatisfied with the way his character was portrayed in the film. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, fell in love with his character and agreed right away. This film became a cult classic after becoming the highest-grossing film of 1991.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The legendary role of Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan, was initially offered to Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Both actors declined to appear in the film for unknown reasons, but perhaps it was for the best. In addition, when Shah Rukh Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Aamir Khan stated that he deserved the award for his role in Rangeela and refused to attend red carpet events after that.

Nayak – The Real Hero

Before Anil Kapoor accepted the role of Shivaji Rao, Aamir Khan was approached. S. Shankar was one of the most prominent directors in the Tamil film industry at the moment, but it appears that Aamir was not impressed. The films were a huge success for Anil Kapoor’s profession and gave it a sharp rise.

1942: A Love Story

Vidhu Vinod Chopra tried to approach Aamir Khan for the character of Narendra Singh because he had it in mind when writing the script. The film was well-received by the general public, and the music was particularly appreciated. The film is still regarded as one of Bollywood’s most popular romantic comedies.