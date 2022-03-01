7 Brand New Web Series and Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

This week’s new release has been headlined by Ajay Devgan’s big OTT debut on Disney+Hotstar. Starring in the upcoming crime thriller series, Rudra: The Edge of darkness. Aside from that, there are a slew of new movies and series to choose from this week on Zee5, Netflix, and others. Here’s a list of 7 brand new movies and shows to brighten your week.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – NETFLIX

The 2021 superhero release will be available on OTT this week and will be available on March 1st, making it an early addition to your binge lists. In this film, Eddie Brock attempts to relaunch his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who is on death row. Later, he becomes the host of the symbiotic symbiote Carnage and escapes from prison. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as Venom, the lethal protector and one of MARVEL’s most complex characters. This intriguing plot will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Worst Roommate Ever – Netflix

Worst Roommate Ever, Netflix’s upcoming docuseries from Blumhouse Television, explores dangerous, violent, and malicious people who turn their roommates’ lives into living nightmares. These terrifying true stories highlight four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed in the new five-part documentary series. The ominous incidents are narrated in the docuseries through interviews with these people, phone recordings from emergency services, and some animated representations of real events that may have occurred.

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness – Disney+ Hotstar

In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock psychological crime drama that digs deep into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Based on the British TV show Luther, Rudra Veer Singh. A-list celebrities will make their OTT debuts on this show. In this series, Ajay Devgn plays the lead role. The six-episode first season will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on March 4, 2022.

Undekhi S2 – Sony Liv

The series was a gripping thriller packed with a strong performance, picking up from the cliffhanger it left us with at the end of the first season. Undekhi, directed by Ashish R. Shukla, depicts two sides of society. On the one hand, there are the power-drunk sharp people who believe they can get away with anything. On the other hand, there are those who have been oppressed, tortured for years, and have finally decided to bring themselves to justice. The saga is expected to take a darker and more gruesome turn in the second season. Captioned, “They are back to bury the truth! What has been seen cannot be unseen.

The Weekend Away – Netflix

When a best friend (Christina Wolfe) goes missing during a girl’s trip to Croatia, Beth (Leighton Meester) races to figure out what happened. As she works to clear her name and solve the mystery, she uncovers a painful secret. This film, which will be released on March 3rd by Netflix, is not for the faint of heart.

Sutliyaan – Zee5

The Sutliyan, a slice-of-life family drama laced with deep-seated emotional turmoil, lighthearted humor, and sibling camaraderie, was announced by streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday. The show will star actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah, and Plabita Borthakur. The narrative of a Bhopal-based family whose children return to their hometown as adults just before Diwali.

Jugaadistaan – Lionsgate Play

Following the success of Hiccups and Hookups, Lionsgate Play is back with another youthful drama called Jugadistan, showcasing the dark, gritty side of college campus life. It is a drama with diverse characters. Lionsgate Play is slowly making its way into the Indian OTT space as the series explores the lives of undergraduates, dealing with college politics, college drama, love, jugaad, and everything, and the series will showcase the new side of university students.