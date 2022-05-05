5 Most Awaited Bollywood Films Are Set To Break The Box Office Records

While the south Indian Cinema is capturing the box office in absence of Good Hindi hits, there are good chances of movies like Pathan, Ram Sethu and Brahmastra may turn the tables. With the debate over South Indian Cinema eclipsing Bollywood in terms of box office success, one can be confident that it is now Bollywood’s turn to show what it has.

Movies such as KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa have done exceptionally well in India, and here are some of the major upcoming blockbuster Bollywood films that are expected to break box office records when they are released

1. Brahmastra

The upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been in the works for several years. However, the film received its first poster this year and is expected to be a true blockbuster, with many superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna making significant cameo appearances. Brahmastra is unmistakably viewed as Bollywood’s answer to box office success.

2. Pathaan

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is finally making a film comeback with Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which will also feature a cameo from Salman Khan, is expected to kickstart a large spy-film series that will also include Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from the War movie universe.

3. Tiger 3

Salman Khan makes his third appearance in the Tiger film franchise, with Katrina Kaif reprising her role. Not only that, but the film will pit Salman against Emraan Hashmi in a high-stakes action film made specifically for fans. Given Salman’s fan base, one can imagine the film doing well at the box office.

4. Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is number four. Aamir is finally returning with a new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he will star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan. As you may be aware, Aamir is known for attending to every detail in his films, and with Thugs Of Hindostan failing at the box office, he will be on a mission, Laal Singh Chaddha makes up for it.

5. Ram Setu

When it comes to Bollywood’s box office superstars, how can Mr. Khiladi Akshay Kumar be left out? Akshay has a busy schedule ahead of him, with his Ram Setu being one of the most anticipated. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will star Akshay along with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez and will tell the story of an archaeologist who is investigating the origins of the Ram Setu bridge from Ramayan.