7 Timepass Movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5 Must Watch This Weekend

This weekend, we’d like you to take a break from the drama-thriller and soaking shows and movies available on Amazon Prime Video and every other major OTT platform. Rather, binge-watch some crafted content that won’t tax the brain’s already overworked muscles.

These films have simple plots, and endless quips, and will leave you feeling a lot lighter at the end. Take a look at the list below.

JAWAANI JAANEMAN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Alaya F, Pooja Bedi’s daughter, makes her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan plays a 40-year-old single man who is a casanova in the film. His world is turned upside down when he discovers he has a teenage daughter. This film, which also stars Tabu as the girl’s mother and Saif’s ex, will make you laugh and cry. And, if you missed it in theatres, here’s your chance to watch it now.

GOOD NEWZZ – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Good Newwz, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, is a laugh-riot to say the very least. This comedy-drama film focuses on two married couples’ experiences with in vitro fertilization (IVF). As the couples maneuver their respective pregnancies, the film is full of feel-good times and humorous subplots.

MOTICHOOR CHAKNACHOOR – NETFLIX

This comedic drama stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty. The film, which was released not long ago in November 2019, did not perform — in particular well at the box office. It’s a light film that’s worth seeing at least once. This film brings more to the table than the statistics indicate.

KAAMYAAB – NETFLIX

Kaamyaab, starring the iconic Sanjay Mishra, tells the story of an actor contemplating retirement after completing his 500th film. This film is heartening, humorous, and earnest, and Sanjay Mishra gives an outstanding performance. The film also focuses on the several subplots, and while it is a light watch, it does teach us a few things.

DREAM GIRL – ZEE5

Ayushmann Khurrana performs a guy who takes a job at a call center that caters to people looking for female friendships in Dream Girl. To earn his livelihood, he joins an all-female staff as Pooja and quickly becomes every caller’s ‘Dream Girl.’ The film was well-received by all demographics and is the actor’s highest-grossing film to date.

KARWAAN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Karwaan is the story of three very different people who are brought together by a mix-up and an untimely death. However, the film is about their journey, and with Irrfan Khan’s perfectly timed comic bursts, it’s a fun watch. One that is more profound than the film’s bickering, humor, and chaos. If nothing else, watch it for the beautiful shots of South India now that you can’t currently travel there.

PATI PATNI AUR WOH – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, is a retelling of the 1978 comedy film of the same name, starrer Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. In this extra-marital comedy, Aaryan plays Chintu Tyagi, a low-spirited middle-class fella torn between his wife, Bhumi Pednekar, and the other woman, Ananya Panday. The 2019 adaptation is set in Kanpur and stars Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.