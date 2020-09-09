State Revamps Facilities To Fight COVID-19; New COVID Hospital To be Operational From Friday

In a bid to revamp the state’s fight against covid-19, the new South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) at Margao will begin functioning as a full-fledged COVID hospital from Friday, September 11th.

The Health Minister had earlier announced this week that the government has decided to convert the new district hospital into a covid facility. However, the old Hospicio hospital, earlier meant for covid treatment of post-natal care, will be converted back into the district hospital.

A special meeting to discuss the functioning of this new SGDH as a COVID hospital was convened. The government has decided that all non-elective surgeries will be put on hold in view of the COVID situation.

“We aim to operationalize SGDH as a COVID hospital by Friday with 250 beds. Goa Medical College and the Directorate of Health Services will have an integrated team to work at the COVID hospital,” health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The new covid facility at SGDH will cater to mild COVID patients, while the Goa Medical College will continue treating critical COVID patients. Moderately ill patients will receive treatment at the ESI hospital. The SDH at Ponda will also cater to mild symptomatic patients.

Two ambulance services will be available at the SGDH for transferring patients to GMC or ESI if needed.

In another development, the government has decided to deploy final year nursing students for non-COVID duty. This is aimed at reducing the workload on other medical nurses employed for COVID duties.

Furthermore, final year MBBS students will be deployed as residents, the health minister said.

The new COVID facility at Margao will be under the handled by Dr. Sunanda Amonkar and Dr. Rajesh Patil, while Dr. Deepa Correia, medical superintendent of the SGDH will also monitor the facility.

Goa, after witnessing a reduction in daily cases over the last two days, has witnessed another rise of 400 cases yesterday. Also, the fatalities continue to be high in the state, after 11 deaths were reported yesterday.