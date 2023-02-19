Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Rupees 1000 Crore Smart City Scam, BJP Looting The State, Claims Congress

Congress held a protest in the capital alleging a Rs 1000 Crore scam in the smart city works. Several Congress leaders such as Amarnath Panjikar, Janardhan Bhandari, Varad Mardolkar and others called up. 
Smart City Scam
They said, "No responsible officer is present in this office. We have learnt that they never visit the office. Hence, people are suffering due to the slow progress of work. This is nothing but a scam of Rs 1,000 crore. The BJP is smartly looting money out of the smart city project," Elvis Gomes said. 

They said, “No responsible officer is present in this office. We have learnt that they never visit the office. Hence, people are suffering due to the slow progress of work. This is nothing but a scam of Rs 1,000 crore. The BJP is smartly looting money out of the smart city project,” Elvis Gomes said.

The opposition party said that the contractors engaged in work are troubling people by not taking safety measures. 

The Congress leaders further said that the BJP  government has become ‘extra smart’ to loot the exchequer of the state. 

The leaders demanded transparency in the work and ‘warned’ to face the music if the citizens and tourists meet with accidents.

As per reports, recently a truck laden with pipes plunged into a pit along the way which was under construction and has caused four injuries so far.

“We have asked 50 questions and citizens have the right to know”, said Congress. Further added that they will file against the ‘concerned’ people in this regard. 

