Beware of These Brushing Scams! Your Bank Account Will be Drained of Money! Which is Just a Matter of Minutes

Received the unknown package! And the delivery boy asks you to cancel through the anonymous links! Be careful, that could be a scammer tracking through your bank details.

If a customer receives a package they didn’t order, it could be a “brushing” scam. Brushing fraud occurs when campers send packets to publicly available names and addresses.

In July 2019 USA, consumers were warned to beware of unsolicited Amazon packages after people received packages they never ordered through such brush programs.

Your data may have been leaked or compromised. For security, you need to change your Amazon password and cancel your credit cards. If you have used the same Amazon password for other online accounts, you will need to change them as well.

These are not just the stories but the real facts that have made many struggles with financial loss.

What is Happening with Free or Never ordered Packages?

Some of these scams are frequently taking place in India. You receive some unexpected yet never ordered a package from Amazon. You refuse to take the order as it was placed with Cash On delivery. Once you deny accepting the package. You will be asked by the delivery Boy to give the OTP to cancel the order that you have just received on your mobile.

There you are hooked on the scam, as soon as you share the OTP, another team partner will hack your Financial Data, connect with your bank, and the money will sweep in just minutes.

Multiple unwanted packets were received. The tracking number of one or more packages (provided on the shipping label).

The customer’s address may have been obtained in advance from a third-party reseller or through a simple internet search. Receiving such mailings does not necessarily indicate a major problem, but in some cases, it may indicate a data breach. Customers who believed they had been the victim of a brushing scam were asked to notify the merchant immediately, change their password and use credit monitoring services if necessary.

Or there is a plan “B”!

If the particular person denies giving the OTP. The delivery boy will ask you to click on the link for the cancellation of the order. Don’t even click on that. The results are going to be the same, it’s just a different plan to convince you!

Pointers that grasp your safety!

Don’t be fooled into paying for a product you didn’t order. Act smart and

Consider denying taking any unnecessary packaging. A product whose origin is unknown can be dangerous.

Protect your information. Change your passwords and monitor your balance if you’ve received something you didn’t purchase

Receiving these boxes means someone has intercepted your personal information.

Add Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to your account – but not SMS. 2FA is an additional security measure where sites send you a special code to enter along with your username and password. But don’t use SMS as it can be compromised if your phone is stolen. Instead, try an authenticator email option.

Contact the retailer you believe the product came from. If the package appears to have come from a platform such as Amazon or eBay where a scammer may have posted a fake review, contact the company and file a report to have the fake review removed.

Regularly check your credit report and bank statements. Scammers are almost always after your financial accounts. Check for the warning signs of identity theft — such as strange charges on your bank statement or accounts you don’t recognize.

Report the incident. In the case, a brushing scam leads to any type of identity theft, file a complaint on Consumercomplaint.info . If you have reason to believe your Social Security number, passport, or other personal identification details have been compromised.

You can also contact customer service which will help you report the issue to the investigation team.

Email [email protected]

Sending a suspicious email as an attachment is the best way to track it. If you are unable to send us a suspicious email as an attachment, you can forward it to the mentioned email Id.

Stay safe! And alert!